East Bay man accused of raping elderly woman has history of indecent exposure

A Contra Costa County man who police said has a history of indecent exposure has been arrested on rape charges.

Eduardo Moreno is accused of dragging an elderly Richmond woman into an alley and raping her. Police said the 30-year-old Moreno was out of custody awaiting trial when the alleged attack occurred early Saturday.

"This person who is unknown to her, approached her, and at that time a sexual assault occurred," Richmond Police Lt. Donald Patchin said.

This past weekend's incident is not the first time Moreno has been arrested. Investigators said he has been charged with three indecent exposure incidents in the last year.

Neighbors shared disturbing video with NBC Bay Area appearing to show Moreno naked.

"Late at night or early in the morning he would come out naked and stuff like that," neighbor Christopher Santos said.

Ariana Arcos said Moreno exposed himself several times to her and her 2-year-old daughter as they played in their front yard.

"All of a sudden he started masturbating in front me and my kid. I yelled at him," Arcos said.

In August, the workers and clients at an El Cerrito medical weight loss office said Moreno undressed in their waiting room. They said a patient ran to the back of the office terrified.

"She came in and said he's masturbating's, we need to call 911," witness Monica Orozco Bourema said.

Richmond residents said Moreno should never have been allowed to remain on the street where he escalated his behavior.

Investigators said they understand the frustration, but said indecent exposure is a misdemeanor. Prosecutors told NBC Bay Area a judge released Moreno despite their objections.

"I just hope he gets the punishment he deserves," Arcos said. "I hope that the justice system sees what a threat he is this time, and that he gets a punishment worth of his crimes."

Moreno is currently in jail facing felony charges and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.