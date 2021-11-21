Thanksgiving

Richmond Residents in Need Receive Thanksgiving Meals at Annual Turkey Giveaway

By Christie Smith

The Richmond community came out for a turkey giveaway Sunday, in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday, as a local non-profit led the effort.

“Essentially, we distribute 500 turkeys for free to the community of Richmond. We’re also providing each family with a bag of food,” said Cory Elliott of the Black Neighborhood.

Elliott is with the nonprofit organization Black Neighborhood, which is behind the event. It’s the sixth annual turkey giveaway they have done.

People signed up, drove through and volunteers helped load the Thanksgiving food up.

Richard Daniels picked up food. He said that he plans to prepare, and added the event meant a lot.

“It means to be being thankful. That everybody is trying to help everyone. It doesn’t matter what your circumstances is everybody is trying to help,” he said.

This year’s event came together with help from partners like Prospect Sierra School.

“Our families raised money and they actually went to the grocery store and filled up all their cars with turkeys and drove them over here this morning,” said Britt Anderson of Prospect Sierra School.

