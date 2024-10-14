Richmond

Richmond police warn of scammer pretending to be a landlord

Police said a scammer may be renting out local properties posing as a landlord via Facebook

By Bay City News

Richmond police said a scammer may be renting out local properties posing as a landlord.

The scammer apparently searches Facebook, Craigslist, or anywhere else listings may appear and asks to view a rental.

The real landlord provides code access to the rental lockbox for independent viewing, and the scammer keeps the code.

The scammer then relists the rental on Facebook and pretends to be the real landlord, even providing lockbox access for interested viewers.

Once a tenant applies, the scammer charges first month's rent and other fees. The tenant pays, then moves in, since they have access to the lockbox key.

Police said the scammers are crafty, but there are signs you can look for to know if you're dealing with a scammer.

Beware if all communications are electronic and the landlord doesn't have a local representative. Vet each rental agency or landlord by looking up websites, calling office phone numbers, or asking community pages if they have experience with the agency or landlord.

