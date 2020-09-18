Authorities Investigate Triple Shooting in Richmond

Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Richmond late Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooter around 11:50 a.m. fired from a car they were in and struck three people at the corner of Fourth Street and Macdonald Avenue.

One victim was said to be in critical condition. A second suffered life-threatening injuries. The condition of the third victim was not immediately known.

The shooter is not in custody, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.