Local Leaders Meet in Richmond to Discuss Zero Emissions Plan

Zero emissions are a lofty goal, but leaders and local officials gathered in Contra Costa County Thursday to discuss ways to achieve it.

“It’s amazing to be in this building that manufactured more internal gasoline cars than anywhere on the West Coast and to be talking about getting to zero emissions through hydrogen,” said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.

And with a nod to the history of Richmond’s Craneway Pavillion, once considered the largest auto assembly plant on the West Coast, Gioia set the stage for Thursday’s event at the location.

Road to zero, zero emissions that is. A number of experts were on hand, primarily focusing on hydrogen-fueled cars. They don’t emit the same harmful substances into the air as traditional gas-powered cars.

