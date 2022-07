Calls for a more urgent response to monkeypox are increasing as the rate of infections grows in California.

The state has one of the highest infection rates in the U.S. with 148, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and other community leaders are calling on health officials to lead a more aggressive vaccination campaign for at-risk populations.

