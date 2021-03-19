Bay Area coastline

Risk for Sneaker Waves, Strong Rip Currents Friday on Bay Area Beaches

The warning is for west and northwest-facing beaches, including Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, Marina State Beach and Monastery Beach

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Forecasters are warning beachgoers on Friday to keep an eye out for sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the Bay Area's coastline.

A northwest swell will bring increasing risk for large breaking waves, sneaker waves and powerful rip currents between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., on the coast from Sonoma to Monterey counties, the National Weather Service said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The warning is for west and northwest-facing beaches, including Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, Marina State Beach and Monastery Beach.

Local

bart 1 hour ago

BART, Caltrain to Modify Schedules to Accommodate Ridership Uptick

coronavirus 1 hour ago

CDC Reduces School Distance Rule to 3 Feet; Teachers' Unions Balk

Visitors should stay off coastal jetties, keep an eye on pets and never turn their back to the ocean, the weather service said.

People should also stay out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Bay Area coastlineBay Areabay area weathercoastal areas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us