Risk for Sneaker Waves, Strong Rip Currents Friday on Bay Area Beaches

Forecasters are warning beachgoers on Friday to keep an eye out for sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the Bay Area's coastline.

A northwest swell will bring increasing risk for large breaking waves, sneaker waves and powerful rip currents between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., on the coast from Sonoma to Monterey counties, the National Weather Service said.

The warning is for west and northwest-facing beaches, including Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, Marina State Beach and Monastery Beach.

Visitors should stay off coastal jetties, keep an eye on pets and never turn their back to the ocean, the weather service said.

People should also stay out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.