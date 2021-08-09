Oakland

Driver Hits Pedestrian in Possible Case of Road Rage: Oakland Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver on Sunday struck a pedestrian in the Oakland Hills in what police are calling a possible case of road rage.

Officers around 6 p.m. responded to the area of Gavin and Aitken drives after receiving word that a driver was "making several attempts to strike pedestrians," police said.

Video taken at the scene shows the driver of a silver Chevrolet Bolt deliberately attempt to hit at least three pedestrians.

After a number of attempts, the driver struck one of the pedestrians. The condition of that pedestrian was not immediately known.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

