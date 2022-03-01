2 Arrested After Cupertino Robbery, Carjacking Ends With Police Chase, Crash in Antioch

Two people were taken into custody following an armed robbery and carjacking in Cupertino that was followed by a police chase and crash in Antioch, officials said Tuesday.

At about 10:06 p.m. Monday, Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies responded to an armed robbery and carjacking at the Valero Gas Station at 1699 S. De Anza Boulevard in Cupertino.

Suspects from two separate vehicles approached an elderly couple pumping gas and showed them that they had a long rifle, the sheriff's office said. The suspects robbed and carjacked the couple and then sped off.

The couple's abandoned vehicle was captured a short time later on an automatic license plate recognition camera in Los Altos Hills, according to the sheriff's office. The license plate recognition camera also captured an associated vehicle registered in Antioch.

Sheriff's deputies contacted Antioch police for help, and officers found the vehicle in the East Bay city.

A police chase followed before coming to an end when the suspect's car crashed into another vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The two suspects, Anthony Valdez Jr. and Kiara Vasquez, both 22 and from Antioch, were detained by police. All of the stolen property was found in their car, according to the sheriff's office.

Valdez Jr. was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Vasquez was taken to the Santa Clara County Main Jail and booked.

Both suspects face robbery, carjacking and conspiracy charges in Santa Clara County, the sheriff's office said.