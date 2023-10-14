Rep. Ro Khanna comments on struggle to name new House Speaker at Santa Clara town hall

Rep. Ro Khanna commented on House Republicans’ struggle to name a new speaker during a town hall at Mission College in Santa Clara Saturday evening.

“Given what’s happening in the Middle East, it’s not a good look for the United States,” said Khanna. “They had Scalise. He didn’t get the votes. Now they have Jordan. He’s not going to get the votes. They need to put up someone who’s reasonable, who’s going to fund the government.”

After Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House, Rep. Steve Scalise was initially tapped by House Republicans as a replacement before withdrawing his candidacy Thursday.

The day after, House Republicans nominated Rep Jim Jordan. Jordan. It’s unclear if Jordan will be able to gather enough votes to win the gavel.

Around 100 constituents attended the Santa Clara town hall Saturday, where Khanna also spoke on other work he’s doing in congress.