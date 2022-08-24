Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco

Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park.

According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. One of the victims told officers that they were in a verbal altercation with a suspect over a road rage incident.

The victims told police that the suspect then brandished a firearm and caused damage to their vehicle.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived, SFPD said. The victims were treated at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

San Francisco resident Chase Lepard, who shot the surveillance video of the incident spoke to NBC Bay Area Wednesday. Lepard, who has lived in the area for 10 years said incidents like this one are becoming a regular occurrence.

"Now, it seems like this is starting to move more into our neighborhood. This is probably the third or fourth piece of video content that I had to send to police in the last two years," he said.

Police said that no arrests have been made and the incident remains "an open and active investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police's tip line at 1-415-575-4444.