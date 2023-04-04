Arrests Made in Bay Area Robberies Appearing to Target AAPI Community

San Jose police announced Tuesday the arrest of suspects in multiple robberies appearing to target the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

The crimes occurred between Feb. 24 and March 29, police said.

Ilyaas Mubarez, 19, and Michael Pruitt, 21, have been identified by police as the suspects arrested. Both men are from Oakland and are linked to other similar crimes across the Bay Area, according to police.

The suspects were arrested in Oakland. During the searches, police said officers seized various pieces of stolen property, about $10,000 in cash, illegal firearms, and equipment used to make ghost guns.

Both suspects were booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple felony counts of robbery, police said.