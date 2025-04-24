Cal rugby player Robert Paylor was told by doctors he would never have use of his hands or legs again after being paralyzed during a game in 2017.

Nearly eight years later, Paylor is not only beating the odds, he is thriving and using his experience to motivate and inspire others to never give up.

"I got told by my doctor that I would never walk again, I would never move my hands," Paylor said. "He told me I'd be lucky if I even fed myself again – that's if I even survived. To go from that to where I am now from a physical standpoint and just these life accomplishments, I don't think anybody saw this happening."

Paylor's life changed in an instant in May 2017 during the National Collegiate Rugby Championship when he suffered a spinal cord injury.

"It was just pins and needles everywhere," he said. "I couldn't move a thing."

In the months that followed, Paylor underwent intense rehabilitation at Craig Hospital in Colorado by working eight hours a day to retrain his legs.

In 2021, he walked across the stage to receive his diploma from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I stand up, I take those steps, my coach gives me my diploma and I just throw it in the air as high as I can," Paylor said. "Such a triumphant moment."

But his efforts to defy the odds did not stop there. Paylor kept up his intense rehab and said he can now walk 400 yards. He has also regained movement in his hands.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In 2023, he married fellow Cal student Karsen Welle and stood for their first dance as husband and wife.

Paylor is now focused on his full-time job as a motivational speaker. He has written a book "From Paralyzed to Powerful" and hopes it will encourage people to look outside themselves to access what he calls "your inner empathy."

Paylor said he often hears from others, including cancer patients, that his story has helped them navigate their own challenges. The messages have given him a new purpose in life.

"I wouldn't even trade this injury away because this road's been difficult, but it got me where I am today to be able to make a difference in other people's lives in a way that I wouldn't have had if I didn't get injured," Paylor said. "I would not wish this injury away."

Paylor plans to release his book on May 6, eight years to the day after his injury.