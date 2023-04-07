‘RoboGames' Competition Returns in Pleasanton

Attack robot, start your engines!

The world's largest robot competition is back in the Bay Area and the fights are as brutal as ever. The 16th annual RoboGames returns in Pleasanton This weekend. It’s a way to get your ya-yahs out, while maybe preparing for a career in tech.

The robots weigh up to 250 pounds, hey can do pretty much anything they want once they're inside the arena. If you're interested, the event runs through Sunday night at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

Scott Budman has more in the video above.