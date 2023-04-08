Oakland

Robot Block Party Shows Off New Tech in Oakland

The event provided a space Saturday to demo the latest in robotics, network, and listen to talks from tech companies

By NBC Bay Area staff

Three 3-d printed robot heads at the Robot Block Party in Oakland.

The non-profit coalition Silicon Valley Robotics held its 14th annual Robot Block Party in Oakland on Saturday, showcasing some of the latest tech in robotics and providing a space for networking. 

This year, the Robot Block party focused on new applications for robots. But attendees had no shortage of events to attend. Throughout the day, they were able to see exhibitors demo their robots, attend tech talks from companies like Hackster and Kickstarter, and even join specific networking groups. 

There was even a robot involved in an art installation. 

For people looking for jobs in the field, there was also a career fair in the morning. 

