Rockslide Blocks Southbound Highway 101 in Marin County

A rockslide spilled debris across southbound Highway 101 in Marin County early Monday, shutting down the freeway as the morning commute was starting, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Rodeo Avenue, near Marin City, with some reports that vehicles struck large rocks blocking the roadway, the CHP said.

A Sig-alert was issued at about 5:05 a.m., and crews were at the scene trying to clear the roadway, the CHP said.

Commuters were advised to use Interstate 580 as an alternate route.