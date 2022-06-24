Planned Protests in Bay Area Over Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Abortion Ruling

Protests over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade are planned in the Bay Area.

Here's a look at some of the events planned:

Demonstration planned in San Francisco

A rush-hour rally and march is planned for 5 p.m. at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco, according to a release from the Reproductive Justice, a group of several organizations including Glide Memorial Church, and Raging Grannies Action League.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Another demonstration is planned at 5 p.m. at Powell and Market streets.

Emergency action rally in San Jose

A demonstration is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday in San Jose.

Organizers are inviting people to meet at San Jose City Hall. Another rally will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same location.

Rally Scheduled in Napa

A "Decision Day Action in Napa: We Won't Go Back" rally will start at 4 p.m. Friday at the Napa County Superior Court (old courthouse), 825 Brown Street.

For more information, visit act.wewontgoback.com.

Bay City News contributed to this article.