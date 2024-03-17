Rollover crash leaves 1 injured in San Francisco

A driver was injured in San Francisco Saturday night after a rollover crash near Jackson and Gough streets, according to police.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the crash, but the San Francisco Police Department said officers responded just after 10 p.m. to find the car rolled onto its hood. Several parked cars nearby, all unoccupied, had also been damaged.

First responders transported the driver to the hospital with injuries described as non-threatening.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be a factor in the crash, police said. The department asked anyone with information to reach out at 415-575-4444.