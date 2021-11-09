Los Gatos

Rollover Injury Crash Snarls Traffic on Northbound Highway 17 in Los Gatos

By Stephen Ellison

A rollover injury crash shut down northbound Highway 17 near Los Gatos late Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 9:30 a.m., the CHP reported the crash with injuries on northbound 17 north of Summit Road. The left lane was reopened soon after the crash, but the right lane remained blocked.

Drivers should expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area, the CHP said.

The condition of the injured person was not immediately available.

There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

