Rooftop break-in at San Jose's Willow Glen restaurant

A business owner in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood is speaking out after a recent break-in at his restaurant.

On Tuesday night, there was a sign is on the front door of the restaurant "John's of Willow Glen," notifying customers they were closed.

Antonio Carmona is the restaurant’s co-owner. He told NBC Bay Area he woke up Tuesday morning to a call. He said someone had broken into the restaurant overnight. His two registers were missing and there was damage to his kitchen.

Carmona believes whoever broke in came in through this tube in the restaurant’s ventilation hood, which is only accessible from the roof.

“We call it the bell. It sucking the air to get out,” he said.

Carmona said he came in and saw that the gas pipes under it were broken. A brick was found on top of the stove. Carmona said a couple $100 in the registers was taken as well.

“But it’s the damage in the back, because they broke our gas pipes, we had to restore it, that cost a lot of money,” Carmona said.

Carmona added the cost will be upwards of $4,000. He told NBC Bay Area that cameras did not capture who was responsible. But he believes they left through the back door of the kitchen.

“I was saying like 'why do that to me?'" he said. "Do I deserve that? What have i done wrong. I wish i could see the people and say, please,” he said.

It also affects Carmona’s employees who couldn’t work or get tips today.

Oscar, who works in the kitchen, said what happened is sad and greatly affects the restaurant.

Carmona said he filed a police report and that an officer came by.

NBC Bay Area reached out to San Jose police on Tuesday night but were told detectives were out for the day.