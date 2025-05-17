Rookie SFPD officer arrested, accused of DUI crash

An off-duty San Francisco police officer was arrested early Saturday morning on allegations of driving under the influence after being involved in a collision that left five people injured, including one who had severe injuries.

The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 2 a.m. at Sunet Boulevard and Rivera Street, according to a news release from the San Francisco Police Department.

Police officers responded and found three people in the victims' vehicle who were injured. All were hospitalized, with one victim's injuries described as life-threatening.

Ryan Kwong, an SFPD officer who just began field training, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that is suspected to have caused the collision. He and a passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

During the investigation, police allegedly determined that Kwong was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail on several allegations, including driving under the influence causing injuries.

Outgoing police chief Bill Scott said in a statement that his "heart goes out to the injured victims."

"We will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served in this case. No one is above the law, and our officers know they are expected to obey the law, as well as our strict code of conduct even while off duty," Scott said.

Tracy McCray, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, the union that represents the department's officers, said in a statement that the union does not provide legal support for incidents that occur off-duty, and offered prayers for the victims.

"There is no excuse for drunk driving, especially for police officers. If the allegations are true, he should be held fully accountable for his actions and the harm he's caused," McCray said.

Police said the investigation was on-going and asked anyone with information to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444. Tips can be texted to TIP411 and should start with "SFPD."