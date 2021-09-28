Vallejo

Roughly 100 Juveniles Involved in Fight at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

By NBC Bay Area staff

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom sign.
NBC Bay Area

Roughly 100 juveniles got into a fight Saturday at the front entrance of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, according to police.

One of the juveniles allegedly punched an officer, police said. That juvenile was taken into custody, given a citation and released to their parents.

Officers from nearby law enforcement agencies responded to the theme park to help break up the crowd, police said.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom issued the following statement:

We have a zero-tolerance policy for any inappropriate behavior at our park. We continuously evaluate our security and safety protocols, and meet regularly with local law enforcement to review and refine our practices. To avoid compromising the effectiveness of our security protocols, both seen and unseen, we do not disclose the details of our security plans. In addition to these measures, the park will continue to close for entry two hours prior to park closing, with no re-entry three hours prior to park closing.

The safety of our guests, employees, and animals is our top priority. We work in partnership with the Vallejo Police Department to maintain the highest standards of safety and security for all guests and employees. There is zero tolerance for any unruly behavior.

This article tagged under:

Vallejosix flags discovery kingdom
