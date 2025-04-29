RSA Conference begins in San Francisco

It’s a big week for tech in San Francisco.

The brightest minds from all over the world are in San Francisco for the annual RSA Conference.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This year's RSA convention combines two of the hottest things in tech right now, AI and cyber security.

The executives said AI is a threat to our online security, but it's also something they're using to help keep us safe.

Scott Budman has more in the video above.

The brightest minds from all over the world are in San Francisco this week for the annual RSA Conference. Raj Mathai speaks to Scott Budman on this.