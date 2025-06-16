Ruby the Red Panda is an adorable new resident at the Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA ZOO'S SUPERSTARS... are legion, and so lovable, too. We'll even call them a little legendary: Monty the Humboldt penguin, a true social media darling, was featured in "Monty's Marvelous Adventures," a children's book that debuted in 2020. Now there's another incredible contender for the "ultimate Santa Barbara Zoo star," and she just made her darling debut at the end of May 2025. Ruby the Red Panda recently made the move to the American Riviera animal park from the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York. Ruby's address update falls under the important work of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan, with a hope that she and her habitat mate Raj will one day become parents to some bouncing cubs. Raj will be familiar to red panda aficionados, as he has been at home at the zoo since 2023, the year he famously moved into a habitat alongside Mathilda, a Burmese black mountain tortoise.

ZOO STAFFERS... are making time for Ruby and Raj to get acquainted in an unhurried way, and Ruby is still getting familiar with her new digs, so cubs may not come along soon. Still, hope for the future remains high at the animal park, for "(t)hese intentional pairings are critical to the sustainability of endangered species like red pandas," shared the Santa Barbara Zoo team. Time will tell if cubs are in the picture for Ruby and Raj, but you can admire both animals by visiting the zoo or checking out the destination's social media pages, where Ruby, a true "gem," is already garnering fans near and far.

EAGER TO KNOW MORE... about the red panda? The mammals are often described as "raccoon-like" thanks to their plush tails, distinctive ears, and other attributes. They are "not closely related" to the giant panda, the zoo shares, and "... almost 50% of the red panda's habitat is in the Eastern Himalayas," per the World Wildlife Fund. How can you play a role in helping all of the cute and noble and fascinating animals of the Santa Barbara Zoo? Becoming a Foster Feeder is a vital show of support.