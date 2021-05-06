Brush Fire Near Antioch Marina Knocked Down After Burning 13 Acres

A vegetation fire that burned 13 acres near the Antioch Marina has been extinguished after apparently sparking in a homeless encampment early Thursday morning, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District captain said.

The blaze was reported at 3:24 a.m. near 1 Marina Plaza.

Capt. Tracie Dutter said the cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but it appears to have started in the encampment.

No injuries were reported, and as of shortly after 6:45 a.m. crews remained at the scene to mop up any remaining embers and make sure the fire doesn't spark back up, Dutter said.