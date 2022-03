A street sign for Russia Avenue in San Francisco has unofficially been changed to Ukraine.

The alteration to the sign at the corner of Russia Avenue and Mission Street in the city's Excelsior District comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A photo of the street sign shows that "Russia" has been covered up and replaced with "Ukraine." There is also "No War" pasted above "Ukraine."

Someone has changed Russia Street off of Mission to Ukraine. Solidarity from San Francisco. #excelsior pic.twitter.com/NptvjX3xfl — Ⓒⓨⓝⓣⓗⓘⓐ (@otterlycynthia) March 7, 2022