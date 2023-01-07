Crews Responding to RV Fire Near San Jose Apartment Complex: Police

Crews are responding to an RV fire near an apartment complex in San Jose, police said Saturday afternoon.

According to San Jose police, an RV was fully engulfed in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue.

At this time, officers are assisting with evacuations at the apartment complex.

San Jose police said that there are unknown injuries at this time and traffic will be impacted.

Units are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Av.



RV fully engulfed near an apt complex. We are assisting with evacuations at the complex.



Unknown injuries at this time. Traffic will be impacted. Updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/pNhqoHRHgw — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 7, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.