Crews Responding to RV Fire Near San Jose Apartment Complex: Police

Crews are responding to an RV fire near an apartment complex in San Jose, police said Saturday afternoon.

According to San Jose police, an RV was fully engulfed in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue.

At this time, officers are assisting with evacuations at the apartment complex.

San Jose police said that there are unknown injuries at this time and traffic will be impacted.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

