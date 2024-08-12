Bay Area Housing

People concerned about where to live, RVs being forced to move

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many families across the Bay Area are once again looking for a new place to move their RVs to in an effort to find a place to live.

In San Jose, the city began towing RVs parked along Sierra Road near Lundy Avenue. After the street was once filled, only two remain.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

For months, neighbors in the area signed a petition asking the city to intervene as trash, noise and other problems associated with the RVs became an issue.

In San Francisco, the city ordered people living along Zoo Road to leave.

Some said they moved to that road after they were kicked out for parking on Winston Street.

Mayor London Breed said the city reached out to those impacted to provide support, housing and shelter.

Marianne Favro has more on the impact in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bay Area HousingSan FranciscoSan JoseHousing
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us