People concerned about where to live, RVs being forced to move

Many families across the Bay Area are once again looking for a new place to move their RVs to in an effort to find a place to live.

In San Jose, the city began towing RVs parked along Sierra Road near Lundy Avenue. After the street was once filled, only two remain.

For months, neighbors in the area signed a petition asking the city to intervene as trash, noise and other problems associated with the RVs became an issue.

In San Francisco, the city ordered people living along Zoo Road to leave.

Some said they moved to that road after they were kicked out for parking on Winston Street.

Mayor London Breed said the city reached out to those impacted to provide support, housing and shelter.

