Chomp! S.J. Sharkie inducted into Mascot Hall of Fame

The San Jose Sharks have another Hall of Famer.

S.J. Sharkie was among five sports team mascots inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame, the San Jose Sharks announced Tuesday.

Sharkie becomes only the third National Hockey League mascot to be inducted; Youppi! (Montreal Canadiens) and Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks) are the other two. In addition to Sharkie the Mascot Hall of Fame Class of 2025 includes: Blitz, Seattle Seahawks (NFL); Fredbird, St. Louis Cardinals (MLB); Sebastian the Ibis, University of Miami (NCAA); and TORO, Houston Texans (NFL).

There were 28 nominees on the ballot this year and more than 125,000 votes were cast over a two-week voting period in May, the Sharks said.

"This honor is a delightful recognition of what we’ve always known, Sharkie is truly one-of-a-kind," said Tim Patnode, Sharks Manager, Marketing Programs. "From unforgettable moments in the community to the electric energy on game day, Sharkie has brought joy and lifelong memories to fans in San Jose, across the Bay Area and beyond. We’re thrilled to celebrate his induction and see him take his rightful place among this year’s Mascot Hall of Fame class."

Induction ceremonies will be held in each mascot’s home city. For more information about S.J. Sharkie’s official induction, including a date and details, check out https://www.nhl.com/sharks/sharkie.

For more information about the Mascot Hall of Fame, visit https://mascothalloffame.com.