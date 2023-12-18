San Jose

San Jose-based non-profit distributes meal boxes during annual holiday giveaway

By Grace Cho

Monday marked the first day of the non-profit Sacred Heart Community Service's annual food box giveaway in San Jose. 

The non-profit was aiming to give out about 3,500 holiday meal boxes. Each one was filled with roughly $150 worth of groceries like fresh produce, fruits, breads, along with a choice of turkey, chicken or ham.

 Irving Foster of San Jose said it means a lot and he would be bleak without Sacred Heart.

“We live in one of the highest priced countries,” he said. “So most people that don't have very much income have a hard place to find food, housing and everything else.”

With the help of staff, volunteers and donors, the community center will distribute the boxes until Tuesday.

The organization said it urgently needs more meat donations to meet the community needs. It’s also accepting more volunteers and monetary donations.

