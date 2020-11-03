San Jose

Sacred Heart Kicks Off Annual Holiday Drive in South Bay

NBC Bay Area

Sacred Heart Community Service in the South Bay kicked off its annual holiday drive Tuesday.

The organization's volunteers are gathering donations to assemble holiday meals and other essential items and will deliver them to more than 7,000 families across Santa Clara County.

Each bag includes three days worth of groceries and all the fixings for a holiday meal. Gift cards also are included to allow families to buy toys for their children.

The program is especially important this year because the coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on essential workers as well as lower-income families, Sacred Heart officials say.

For information on how to volunteer or donate visit the Sacred Heart Community Service website.

