Safe and sane fireworks still present dangers, Cal Fire says

So-called safe and sane fireworks, which are sold in half a dozen cities around the Bay Area, can still be dangerous, Cal Fire says.

"Make sure that they're legal in the place that you're using them," Cal Fire spokesperson Chelsea Burkett said. "Make sure you're using them in a clear place like on maybe some asphalt or gravel, but not near any dry brush or grass. Make sure that adults are present and that children aren't using them."

Cal Fire also says people should keep the fireworks away from flammables and always have water on hand.

This is how quick a “Safe-N-Sane” firework can ignite dry vegetation. Please leave the fireworks to the experts, go and see your local firework show. #fourthofjulysafety pic.twitter.com/J4lr3NvbbY — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 2, 2023