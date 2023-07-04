Fourth of July

Safe and sane fireworks still present dangers, Cal Fire says

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

So-called safe and sane fireworks, which are sold in half a dozen cities around the Bay Area, can still be dangerous, Cal Fire says.

"Make sure that they're legal in the place that you're using them," Cal Fire spokesperson Chelsea Burkett said. "Make sure you're using them in a clear place like on maybe some asphalt or gravel, but not near any dry brush or grass. Make sure that adults are present and that children aren't using them."

Cal Fire also says people should keep the fireworks away from flammables and always have water on hand.

