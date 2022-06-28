Safe and Sane Fireworks Go on Sale in Select Bay Area Cities for July Fourth

Sales of safe and sane fireworks were set to start this week in select Bay Area cities where they are still legal for the Fourth of July holiday.

But firefighters are warning that even safe and sane fireworks can be dangerous. Fire officials advise people to think carefully about where and when they use them.

Starting Tuesday, fireworks stands open up in Dublin, Pacifica, Tracy, San Bruno and Suisun City. While those cities sell safe and sane fireworks, they have restrictions on where and when they are allowed to be set off. Check with each individual city for the rules.

Last week, a 120-acre brush fire in Pittsburg that threatened homes and forced hundreds to evacuate was caused by illegal fireworks, according to Contra Costa fire officials. All fireworks are illegal in Contra Costa County.

Confire says even the safe and sane fireworks can spark wildfires. Last year, the county strengthened the penalties for using fireworks, including new rules that hold property owners liable for violations.

For example, in the city of Brentwood, possession of fireworks could result in a felony charge, jail time and fines up to $5,000. Brentwood police say they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach when dealing with those violations.

Several Bay Area cities are hosting their own Fourth of July fireworks shows.