Safety Equipment Not Keeping Pace With Rising COVID-19 Patients

The number of people in Bay Area hospitals being treated for COVID-19 is rising but hospital workers and administrators say the supply of safety equipment for medical workers is not keeping pace.

Nurses at Good Samaritan Hospital let people know they aren’t feeling safe Tuesday and at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, the state leased part of the hospital for coronavirus patient treatment.

The hospital’s president said he is staffing up for an expected surge but he doesn’t have enough protective gear for staff.

“That's the frustrating part because we are a designated provider if we can't get ppe hard to take care of patients we are designated to take care of,” said Anthony Armada, Seton Medical Center president.

Armada adds that hospitals all over the Bay Area and across the nation are all struggling to get the equipment they need.