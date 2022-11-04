Advocates Bring Safety Kits to Unhoused Residents in San Jose

As temperatures drop and a significant storm moves in, there is growing concern about the safety of tens of thousands without homes in the Bay Area.

On Friday advocates for the unhoused in San Jose are trying to help supply those in need, not only for the upcoming cold. But also, for another growing risk, getting hit and killed by cars at night.

A trunk load of supplies was a welcome sight to those living in tents alongside the Guadalupe River off the Almaden Expressway in San Jose.

Volunteers for URG or the unhoused response group handled out food, blankets as well as lights to help the people \get through the usual problems of need.

Nancy, a resident of the encampment said the onslaught is traumatizing and also makes people desperate.

“It’s terrible and it’s terrifying. At sundown, my dog and i would go into the tent and just hide,” she said.

“I can’t even imagine how cold it is for people who are outside, living in tents, and blankets getting wet and sitting there shivering. Hoping they make it through the night,” said URG Director Shaunn Cartwright.

The volunteers were also handing out head lamps and lights because so many homeless are pedestrian victims of traffic collisions. As many as 70% nationally, according to advocates.

Several recent victims in San Jose were killed within blocks of the camp with memorials for some.

“It’s very dangerous. We’re actually looking for a friend right now and we believe that was him that got hit,” said Art, an encampment resident.

The head lamps are part of what advocates call the “death prevention project,” which means it joins a long list of supplies needed for the homeless to survive.