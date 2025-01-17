San Francisco

San Francisco details safety plan for Chinese New Year Parade, NBA All-Star Game

By Sergio Quintana

San Francisco leaders on Thursday outlined their plans to keep people safe during next month's Chinese New Year Festival and Parade and the NBA All-Star Game.

"We've got the NBA All-Star Game that same weekend, but we can do both, and we will," Mayor Daniel Lurie said. "That's our responsibility."

The San Francisco police and sheriff's departments said they intend to step up uniformed and plainclothes patrols in Chinatown leading up to the parade. Both departments said they'll also be coordinating closely.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said they're aware of violence at previous big events, especially the deadly New Year's Day truck attack in New Orleans.

"We have to understand and accept that people choose to victimize people as they attend these types of celebrations, and we must be prepared to address when something like that happens," Jenkins said.

San Francisco public safety teams said while there has been no specific threat against either the Chinese New Year Parade or the NBA All-Star Game, they're going all out for safety anyway.

Police Chief Bill Scott said they want to make sure there's a visible presence of officers on the streets.

"Most people feel safer when they see officers – the officers that are engaged, that are present and that are taking care of issues when they see them," he said.

The police department is still at a staffing deficit of about 500 officers, but they're steadily recruiting. Scott said he'll have enough officers to handle both big events in the city.

