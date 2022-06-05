Safeway Employee Shot to Death After Dispute in San Jose: Police

Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose.

The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say whether the the shooting occurred inside or outside the Safeway store, located in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue.

The employee and another man were in an altercation just before the shooting, according to a San Jose police news release.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte said in a news release on Sunday afternoon.

Co-workers told NBC Bay Area that they believe the man was stealing alcohol when the victim was shot. Family members have identified the victim as Manuel Huizar Cornejo.

The suspect, who has not been identified, remains at-large, police said.

Cornejo's death is San Jose's 14th homicide this year.