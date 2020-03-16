coronavirus

Safeway Hiring For Many Positions Amid Increased Demand

By Bay City News

In response to increased demand amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Safeway announced Monday that it is immediately hiring more in-store employees and delivery drivers at its stores in Northern California, western Nevada and Hawaii.

The grocery store chain has more than 2,000 openings at its Safeway, Andronico's, Vons and Pak 'N' Save stores in the deli, meat, bakery, produce and customer service departments, fuel stations and front-end team.

Full-time and part-time delivery driver positions are also available.

Employees will receive paid training, employee discounts, flexible scheduling and a union-supported benefits package including paid vacations and holidays.

Interested residents can apply at careersatsafeway.com, safeway.com or in-person at any local Safeway store.

Safeways and other grocery stores have seen large crowds in recent days amid the coronavirus pandemic, with people buying up all available supplies of products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and various foods.

