Safeway removes self-checkout kiosks from some Bay Area stores

Safeway has made "operational changes" at select Bay Area stores in response to increasing theft, including removing self-checkout kiosks from a few locations.

The supermarket chain didn't specify which Bay Area stores had the self-checkout areas removed.

"Like other local businesses, we are working on ways to curtail escalating theft so we can ensure the wellbeing of our employees and foster a welcoming environment for our customers," Safeway said in a statement. "These long-planned security improvements were implemented with those goals in mind."