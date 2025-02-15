Safeway to shutter Vallejo storefront after 40 years

Another Bay Area Safeway is slated to close its doors by the end of the day Friday.

The grocery company said it would permanently close its location on Admiral Callaghan Lane in Vallejo, citing ongoing safety issues.

"I think that this is a local store that everybody goes to, and I'm very sad that they're shutting down," said Safeway shopper Nari Bey.

The store that has been near Vallejo's In-n-Out restaurant for 40 years will permanently close on April 11.

"This decision was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the store's financial performance and ongoing safety concerns," Safeway said in a statement.

Much of the store's inventory is under lock and key to prevent theft, but some shoppers in the area said they don't always feel safe.

"There's a lot of theft—a lot of theft right now. I heard somebody got shot here, so I'm not too sure what's going on," said Roland Miniano, a shopper.

It's not the only Safeway closing this year. Last month, another location was shuttered along Webster Street in San Francisco's Fillmore district, and a store in Pinole was announced to be closing.

Vallejo's city manager said the announced closure is disappointing but is "hopeful for new opportunities at the site and will keep the community posted on what business may take over the space."

The store's employees will move to another location, and there are no plans to close additional Bay Area locations.