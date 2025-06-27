AI is doing up to half of the work at Salesforce, CEO Marc Benioff says

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced up to 50% of his company's workload is now being handled by artificial intelligence.

The announcement has left many looking for jobs nervous as AI is increasingly doing work that used to be done by humans.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Benioff admits that he has been able to cut about 1,000 jobs because of AI, but the CEO has also hired more than that to sell and maintain the company's AI products.

Business and tech reporter Scott Budman takes a closer look in his report. Watch it in the video above.