Sam Liccardo, the former mayor of San Jose, has a new job

The former mayor of the Bay Area's biggest city has a new job.

When he's not teaching at Stanford University, Sam Liccardo will now be working for Ground Floor Public Affairs, a San Francisco public relations firm.

The firm said it's excited for the former San Jose mayor to join the team.

Liccardo told The Mercury News he sees the job as a chance to work "proactively" on projects and not respond to "the crisis of the moment."

After eight years in office, Liccardo termed out last year. He's not ruling out a run for Congress.