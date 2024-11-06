Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo projected to win Congressional District 16 race

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is projected to beat Assemblymember Evan Low in the Congressional District 16 race, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Liccardo will replace Rep. Anna Eshoo, who announced last year that she would not seek reelection. This will mark a big change for the Congressional16th district, which covers parts of the Peninsula and the South Bay. Eshoo held the seat for more than three decades.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.