Decision 2024

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo projected to win Congressional District 16 race

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is projected to beat Assemblymember Evan Low in the Congressional District 16 race, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Liccardo will replace Rep. Anna Eshoo, who announced last year that she would not seek reelection. This will mark a big change for the Congressional16th district, which covers parts of the Peninsula and the South Bay. Eshoo held the seat for more than three decades.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Decision 2024 7 hours ago

Bay Area elections live updates: Liccardo projected to win Congressional District 16

news 10 hours ago

Watch live: Harris delivers concession speech after Trump victory

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us