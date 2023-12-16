Samaritan House holds annual toy giveaway event in San Mateo

The Samaritan House held its annual toy shop in San Mateo Saturday.

The organization plays Santa to its registered clients every year, making sure members of the community who are living in poverty receive gifts for the holidays.

This year it served about 1,500 families, laying the toys on open tables at the San Mateo County Event Center so kids could “shop” for their gifts. Each child was able to choose up to four items. Families also got gift cards.

"I feel really blessed because some people don't even have presents for Christmas,” said Bella, who chose Legos and Mini brands for her gifts.

Organizers say community soared this year with inflation. Attendance was up 30% from last year. "So a lot of their leisure expenditures are going to support the household and make sure they're paying rent,” said Samaritan House CEO Laura Bent. “So they're able to come here and have a joyous holiday as a result of everybody in the community."

Bent added that even basics like groceries cost about 25% more than usual and many of her clients have had their hours cut at their jobs, putting extra strain on family budgets.

The toy giveaway has had an added bonus of inspiring the next generation.

“I plan to volunteer [at this event] because I want to see little kids being happy in their lives,” said Bella.