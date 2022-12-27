North Bay Residents Monitor San Anselmo Creek as Another Storm Approaches

The first round of wet weather this week brought half a foot of rain in parts of the North Bay.

While there have been no reports of any major damage, some businesses near the San Anselmo Creek are staying prepared with another storm on the way.

The break in rain gives a chance for crews and businesses to fix any issues. There is always concern about how fast the creek can rise in the downtown San Anselmo area.

Matteo Boussina owns Taco Janes in downtown. The business was around during the New Years Eve flood of 2005 when floodwater from the San Anselmo Creek tore through town.

Boussina said the 2005 flooding forever changed how businesses in the area deal with the rain.

"After that point, the town really came together and that's when everybody started putting flood gates," Boussina said.

Boussina on Tuesday as part of preparing for the next round of rain was planning on fixing one of the sump pumps he installed following the 2005 flood. He also plans to clear out the drainage before the next storm hits.

Carolyn Latham runs a physical therapy business out of her garage in San Anselmo, which has flooded during previous storms. Latham said she is not taking any chances with another storm on the way.

"I'll put everything up," Latham said. "Get some sandbags if my landlord thinks I should."

Elsewhere around Sonoma County on Tuesday there was a good amount of minor flooding around Santa Rosa. Fire officials said the first storm did not trigger any major landslides near the Glass Fire burn scar.

"We fortunately did not have the volume of rain, trigger concerns we've been preparing for the last couple of years," Santa Rosa Fire Department spokesperson Paul Lowenthal said.