A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy has died following a pursuit and shooting Monday in the desert community of Yucca Valley.

Sgt. Dominic Vaca, 43, died Monday night at a hospital. He was shot following an attempted traffic stop and pursuit involving a person on a motorcycle about 120 miles east of Los Angeles. The person on the motorcycle was shot and killed by responding deputies.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff announced that the deputy who was shot served 17 years with the department and was a sergeant at the Morongo Basin Station. Law enforcement colleagues saluted as a procession carrying Vaca's body arrived at the coroner's office.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin station were monitoring off-highway vehicle violations when they spotted a man riding a motorcycle without a license plate. They attempted to stop the motorcycle and a pursuit ensued.

Shortly after, the motorcycle was located, but the rider was gone. As they approached the motorcycle and attempted to find the rider, the man started firing at the responding deputies, the sheriff's department said.

#YuccaValley Today at 12:33 p.m. deputies in the Yucca Valley area attempted a traffic stop near Paxton Rd./Imperial Dr. & the driver failed to yield. During the pursuit the suspect/driver bailed out of the vehicle in the area of Dumosa/Sunnyslope & ran into the desert; — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) May 31, 2021

One of the deputies was struck by the gunfire and the responding deputies assisted in trying to locate the shooter.

The man was located and started shooting at additional deputies, authorities said. The deputies returned fire and the man was killed, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff via a video on Twitter.

A handgun was located at the scene.