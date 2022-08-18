San Bruno PG&E Pipeline Inspection Near 2010 Explosion Site

Multiple PG&E crews working underground in the neighborhood of the deadly 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion has caught the attention of area residents.

The utility said crews are at four different sites in the city preparing one of the gas lines to send what it calls a "smart pig" through as part of routine inspection and maintenance.

"For a lot of our neighbors, it was a very stressful event," San Bruno resident William Magoolaghan said. "And seeing PG&E trucks always causes more stress."

One of the sites PG&E crews are inspecting is on Glenview Drive, right next to Lunardi's Supermarket. The location is a block away from where a PG&E natural gas line exploded in September 2010, taking lives and destroying a neighborhood.

PG&E said the line currently being inspected is not the same one that exploded. The "smart pig" operation is scheduled for early next year.

Magoolaghan and his neighbors said learning that PG&E is inspecting its infrastructure is a relief.

"We don't want anybody else to have to go through what we went through with the explosion in our neighborhood, and the loss of life and loss of all of the property," Magoolaghan said. "So, to hear that they're actually going through it and pigging the lines, that's a good thing. That's what they're supposed to be doing."

PG&E crews will likely be on site periodically until Aug. 31 and will return sometime next year to send the "smart pig" through the line to make sure it is safe.