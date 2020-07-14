San Bruno

San Bruno Police Searching for Driver Who Critically Injured Woman in Hit-Run

By Bay City News

San Bruno PD

San Bruno police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a vehicle that hit and critically injured a woman with a vehicle on El Camino Real late Friday night.

Officers had responded around 11:40 p.m. Friday to a hit-and-run collision reported in the 1100 block of El Camino Real. They arrived to find the woman unconscious in the roadway with significant injuries. She was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators determined the car that struck the woman was a silver 2010 to 2014 Chevrolet Traverse with a broken driver's side headlight.

The Chevy was last seen heading south on El Camino Real, according to police.

Police have released photos of the vehicle. Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

