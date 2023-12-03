Israel-Hamas War

San Carlos Starbucks vandalized amid Israel-Hamas war

By Samantha Voorhees

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Starbucks on the Peninsula was targeted by vandals.

Photos taken Sunday morning showed the store on Skyway Road in San Carlos covered in graffiti.

The messages read, “blood on your hands” and “Free Palestine,” along with a drawing of an obscene gesture.

It’s not clear when the graffiti was painted.

NBC Bay Area was told that the store was closed Sunday morning. The graffiti was painted over and the store reopened Sunday afternoon.

The vandalism comes as calls for a boycott of Starbucks is circulating online. The criticism started after the company sued the Starbucks Workers United Union, over a social media post that read “Solidarity with Palestine.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to Starbucks about the incident on Sunday but did not hear back.

