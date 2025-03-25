San Francisco

San Francisco not planning 4/20 event this year

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco will not be hosting a 4/20 event this year, officials confirmed Tuesday.

San Francisco Recreation and Park Department spokesperson Tamara Barak Aparton said the city never planned for an event this year. The popular celebration drew massive crowds to Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill prior to 2024.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Last year, organizers said a lack of funding prevented the city from hosting an official 4/20 celebration.

Meanwhile, the parks department announced a second annual Peace, Love and Volo Field Day on Sunday, April 20, in Robin Williams Meadow and Hippie Hill featuring volleyball and kickball tournaments.

San Francisco 3 hours ago

2025 Outside Lands lineup: Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, Doja Cat to headline

San Francisco 13 hours ago

San Francisco community honors Wong Kim Ark amid birthright citizenship battle

March Madness Mar 24

March Madness: Men's Sweet 16, Elite 8 games at Chase Center in San Francisco

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us