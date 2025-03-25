San Francisco not planning 4/20 event this year

San Francisco will not be hosting a 4/20 event this year, officials confirmed Tuesday.

San Francisco Recreation and Park Department spokesperson Tamara Barak Aparton said the city never planned for an event this year. The popular celebration drew massive crowds to Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill prior to 2024.

Last year, organizers said a lack of funding prevented the city from hosting an official 4/20 celebration.

Meanwhile, the parks department announced a second annual Peace, Love and Volo Field Day on Sunday, April 20, in Robin Williams Meadow and Hippie Hill featuring volleyball and kickball tournaments.